Ramelton project wins national architecture award

A project in Ramelton was the winner of the Royal Institute of Architects’ Urban Design Award at its national awards ceremony in Dublin recently.

The Ramelton Historic Towns Initiative took the prize after repairing and renovating twelve unused buildings in the town.

Ramelton is one of 5 towns in Donegal that has been granted Heritage Town status – and the “heritage-led” project carried out by Dedalus Architecture on behalf of the Ramelton Georgian Society, Donegal County Council and local private property owners aimed to regenerate a large part of the town.

The project was grant-assisted by The Heritage Council and Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage under the Historic Towns Initiative, with further investment provided by Donegal County Council, and the balance of funding provided by individual building owners.

The resulting 12 refurbished buildings were the winners of the online public vote, providing what Dedalus Architecture’s Principal Architect Duncan McLaren described as “a massive improvement in the appearance and future fortunes of the historic town core” in Ramelton.