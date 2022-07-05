Siptu steps up pay campaign for care and community workers

Over 400 Personal Assistants working for the Irish Wheelchair Association are on strike today, in a dispute over pay.

No Donegal carers are participating in today’s action, with Carrick on Shannon the closest affected area.

Today’s industrial action is part of wider campaign across the care and community sector, which is set to see further strike action in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow, workers attached to the Inver based South Donegal Rural Deanery Company will take part in a 24 hour stoppage.

SIPTU’s Adrian Kane says the personal assistants are seeking their first pay rise in 14 years………