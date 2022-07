mi

The Taoiseach is to meet with Ukraine’s President tomorrow.

Micheál Martin’s expected to visit Kiev, after being invited by Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was absent from the Dail earlier, and is said to be travelling to the region today.

Details of the trip have been kept quiet for security reasons.

A number of Fianna Fail politicians have already visited Ukraine including Senator Timmy Dooley and MEP Billy Kelleher