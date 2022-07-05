Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

The leader of Sinn Fein says Government plans to only table two hours of discussion on 80 proposed amendments to the new mica bill are “scandalous”.

Mary Lou McDonald was speaking in the Dail during this afternoon’s Order of Business where she called for more time to discuss the defective blocks legislation.

She says that the Government is trying to ram this bill through:

In response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has accused the opposition parties of holding up the Dail’s business by putting forward what he called “show motions” – prompting comment from Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty:

