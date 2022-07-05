Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

Two men guilty of the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry in 2018, and another man guilty of his manslaughter, have been sentenced at Laganside Crown Court.

Two were given life sentences, the third was sentenced to eight years.

Edward Meenan’s body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in the city shortly before 2.45am on 25th November, 2018, with significant injuries to his head and body.

34 year old Sean Rodgers of no fixed abode was found guilty of the murder of Edward Meenan following a trial, while 30 year old Derek Creswell, originally from Derry, pleaded guilty to murder during the trial.

23 year old Ryan Walters from Crossgar, was found guilty of Mr Meenan’s manslaughter.

Sean Rodgers was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will serve a minimum of 18 years for murder. He was also sentenced to five years for perverting the course of justice.

Derek Creswell was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will serve a minimum of 15 years. He was also sentenced to three years for perverting the course of justice, and three years for assault.

Ryan Walters was sentenced for eight years for manslaughter – half to be served in custody and half on licence.