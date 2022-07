In the British Parliament, controversial Troubles legacy legislation has been voted through another stage.

MPs voted 282 votes to 217 – that’s a majority of 65 – to give it a third reading.

It would stop inquests into Troubles killings that haven’t got to an advanced stage – and prevent new ones from happening.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry and SDLP Leader Colm Eastwood all spoke against it……….