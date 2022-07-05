Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Wind Energy Ireland calls for transformation of planning system

Ireland is at risk of not meeting a 51 per cent cut in carbon emissions by 2030.

The government has been warned in a new report that the target will not be achieved unless there is a complete transformation of the planning system.

The report published by Wind Energy Ireland points out that some progress has been made but it also states that existing strategies, plans and targets need to be stepped up.

The report comes as Donegal County Council discusses further restrictions to wind energy developments in the county development plan, and opposition grows to a number of proposed windfarms in the county.

However, the CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, Noel Cunniffe, says the pace of delivering sustainable energy projects is too slow……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
fiscal advisory council 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
fiscal advisory council 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

5 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Siptu steps up pay campaign for care and community workers

5 July 2022
windfarm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wind Energy Ireland calls for transformation of planning system

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube