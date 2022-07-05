Wind Energy Ireland calls for transformation of planning system

Ireland is at risk of not meeting a 51 per cent cut in carbon emissions by 2030.

The government has been warned in a new report that the target will not be achieved unless there is a complete transformation of the planning system.

The report published by Wind Energy Ireland points out that some progress has been made but it also states that existing strategies, plans and targets need to be stepped up.

The report comes as Donegal County Council discusses further restrictions to wind energy developments in the county development plan, and opposition grows to a number of proposed windfarms in the county.

However, the CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, Noel Cunniffe, says the pace of delivering sustainable energy projects is too slow……………