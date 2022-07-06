Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

Appeals are being made after an aggravated burglary in Sion Mills earlier today.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 9:15am, where three men armed with golf clubs forced entry into a house in Primrose Park.

They subsequently attacked the male occupant of the home with the clubs, leaving him with injuries to his face and head.

Police believe the assault lasted over 15 minutes before the three suspects fled the home.

Detective Inspector Finlay said:

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.

“We’re working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive and we appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, prior to or around 9am and saw anything suspicious to call us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dash cam.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the Sion Mills area around 9am this morning, is being asked to contact Police via the non-emergency number 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

6 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Strabane Police appeal after pedestrians hit in collision yesterday

6 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

6 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Strabane Police appeal after pedestrians hit in collision yesterday

6 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
svp logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP wants to reach all who need help in Donegal

6 July 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

61 patients at LUH have Covid 19

6 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube