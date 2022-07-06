Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

Appeals are being made after an aggravated burglary in Sion Mills earlier today.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 9:15am, where three men armed with golf clubs forced entry into a house in Primrose Park.

They subsequently attacked the male occupant of the home with the clubs, leaving him with injuries to his face and head.

Police believe the assault lasted over 15 minutes before the three suspects fled the home.

Detective Inspector Finlay said:

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.

“We’re working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive and we appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, prior to or around 9am and saw anything suspicious to call us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dash cam.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the Sion Mills area around 9am this morning, is being asked to contact Police via the non-emergency number 101.