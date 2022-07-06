Community-focused approach needed for wind farms – Cllr Gallagher

A Donegal Councillor says a community-focused approach is needed when creating new regulations for wind farms in the county.

Sinn Fein’s Marie Therese Gallagher says that community views must take precedence when it comes to the construction of new wind energy developments – but that there must be a focus on the environment also.

The new County Development Plan is currently being developed, with further restrictions on wind farms being discussed.

Cllr Gallagher says a robust wind energy approach is needed, while also listening to local voices: