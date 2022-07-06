Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Community-focused approach needed for wind farms – Cllr Gallagher

A Donegal Councillor says a community-focused approach is needed when creating new regulations for wind farms in the county.

Sinn Fein’s Marie Therese Gallagher says that community views must take precedence when it comes to the construction of new wind energy developments – but that there must be a focus on the environment also.

The new County Development Plan is currently being developed, with further restrictions on wind farms being discussed.

Cllr Gallagher says a robust wind energy approach is needed, while also listening to local voices:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man dead following two car collision on the N13

6 July 2022
windfarm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Community-focused approach needed for wind farms – Cllr Gallagher

6 July 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to visit Ukraine, meet President Zelensky tomorrow

5 July 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday July 5th

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man dead following two car collision on the N13

6 July 2022
windfarm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Community-focused approach needed for wind farms – Cllr Gallagher

6 July 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to visit Ukraine, meet President Zelensky tomorrow

5 July 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday July 5th

5 July 2022
leo dail new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

5 July 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube