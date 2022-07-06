Covid 19 vaccination clinics to be offered in Stranorlar

People in the Finn Valley and surrounding areas are being invited to attend Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Stranorlar on Friday and Saturday.

First and second boosters are being offered to those who are eligible, with walk ins are welcome.

It’s also planned to offer further pop up clinics in Dungloe and Buncrana.

Noel Cullen is Deputy Operational Site Manager at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre………

More details –

COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held in Stranorlar.

Two COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held in Stranorlar on Friday July 8th and Saturday July 9th.

The clinics will be held in St Mary’s Parish Centre, Main Street, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th June from 11am to 5.45pm on both days for those aged 12 years and over for Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccines.

Those 65 years and over who are eligible for a 2nd booster may also attend on the day.

Please note 12 – 15 year olds must be accompanied by parent/guardian and walk ins are welcome.

Operational Site Manager Letterkenny CVC Donna Carroll said “We would ask those over 65 years of age and those with a weak immune system to come forward for their second COVID-19 booster. You can see the list of conditions considered to cause a weak immune system here

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/weak-immune-system/#weak-immune-system-list

As we are now experiencing another wave of COVID-19, getting your primary and booster vaccines offer the best chance against COVID-19.”

Walk-in’s are welcome or people can continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on HSE.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

It is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have COVID-19; if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been told to self isolate.

It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.

Interval between first round of COVID-19 vaccination and first booster

If you are in the 16+ age group you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months (at least 90 days) after your positive test result.

you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months (at least 90 days) after your positive test result. If you are in the 12-15 age groupyou need to wait six months (at least 179 days) after receiving your second dose of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months (at least 179 days) after your positive test result.

Interval between first booster and second booster

If you are 65 or over, or you are aged 12 and over and have a weak immune system, you should get your second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

Information available on HSE.ie and HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700