From today the defence forces are on standby to help with security at Dublin Airport, in the event of a major Covid outbreak among staff, with a number of personnel based at Finner Camp in Donegal having already undergone training.

The six week contingency plan was put in place to reduce long queues and prevent flight cancellations during the busy summer holiday season.

Head of Communications with the DAA, Kevin Cullinane, says the security situation at the airport has improved significantly…