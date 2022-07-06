Draws made for Donegal Ladies Championships

The draws for The Kernan Group Donegal Ladies Club Championships were held on Tuesday evening.

Defending Senior champions Glenfin have been grouped with Buncrana and Naomh Chonaill while last year’s runners up Termon are in with St Eunans, Moville and St Nauls.

This years Senior winners will receive the Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup.

The senior Championship starts the 14th August while the Intermediate gets up and runnING a week earlier on the 7th.

The full draws are below:

The Kernan Group Ladies Championship Draw

Senior Championship – 7 Teams

Group 1 – 4 Teams

1. Termon

2. St Eunans

3. Moville

4. St Nauls

Group 2 – 3 Teams

1. Buncrana

2. Naomh Conaill

3. Glenfin

______________________________

Intermediate Championship – 8 Teams

Group 1 – 4 Teams

1. St Marys Convoy

2. Aodh Ruadh

3. Ardara

4. Milford

Group 2 – 4 Teams

1. Carndonagh

2. Gaeil Fhánada

3. Naomh Muire ÍnR

4. Robert Emmets

_________________________________

Junior A Championship – 8 Teams

Group 1 – 4 Teams

1. Glenswilly

2. Naomh Columba

3. Gaoth Dobhair

4. Dungloe

Group 2 – 4 Teams

1. Na Dúnaibh

2. Urris

3. Four Masters

4. Malin

___________________________________

Junior B Championship – 8 Teams

Group 1 – 4 Teams

1. Letterkenny Gaels

2. Mac Cumhaills

3. Aodh Ruadh 2

4. Buncrana 2

Group 2 – 4 Teams

1. Naomh Padraig UC

2. Termon 2

3. Kilcar

4. Red Hughs

Intermediate ,Junior A & Junior B Championship

Starting on Sunday 7th of August for Round 1

Round 2 – Sunday 14th of August

Round 3 – Sunday 21st of August

Senior Championship

Starting on Sunday 14th August for Round 1

Round 2 – Sunday 21st August

Round 3 – Sunday 4th of September