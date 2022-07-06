Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Draws made for Donegal Ladies Championships

Members of Donna Dunnion’s family who were  in attendance at the live draws on Tuesday evening,  husband Brendan Boyle, father Danny Dunnion and  brother Barry Dunnion. Photo Donegal LGFA.

The draws for The Kernan Group Donegal Ladies Club Championships were held on Tuesday evening.

Defending Senior champions Glenfin have been grouped with Buncrana and Naomh Chonaill while last year’s runners up Termon are in with St Eunans, Moville and St Nauls.

This years Senior winners will receive the Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup.

The senior Championship starts the 14th August while the Intermediate gets up and runnING a week earlier on the 7th.

The full draws are below:

The Kernan Group Ladies Championship Draw
Senior Championship – 7 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Termon
2. St Eunans
3. Moville
4. St Nauls
Group 2 – 3 Teams
1. Buncrana
2. Naomh Conaill
3. Glenfin
______________________________
Intermediate Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. St Marys Convoy
2. Aodh Ruadh
3. Ardara
4. Milford
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Carndonagh
2. Gaeil Fhánada
3. Naomh Muire ÍnR
4. Robert Emmets
_________________________________
Junior A Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Glenswilly
2. Naomh Columba
3. Gaoth Dobhair
4. Dungloe
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Na Dúnaibh
2. Urris
3. Four Masters
4. Malin
___________________________________
Junior B Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Letterkenny Gaels
2. Mac Cumhaills
3. Aodh Ruadh 2
4. Buncrana 2
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Naomh Padraig UC
2. Termon 2
3. Kilcar
4. Red Hughs

Intermediate ,Junior A & Junior B Championship
Starting on Sunday 7th of August for Round 1
Round 2 – Sunday 14th of August
Round 3 – Sunday 21st of August

Senior Championship
Starting on Sunday 14th August for Round 1
Round 2 – Sunday 21st August
Round 3 – Sunday 4th of September

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

classrooms
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘One Family’ CEO says Back to School measures don’t go far enough

6 July 2022
european parliament
Audio, News, Top Stories

MEPs to debate UK stance on NI Protocol

6 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
ESRI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lower home ownership will lead to future income poverty – ESRI

6 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

classrooms
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘One Family’ CEO says Back to School measures don’t go far enough

6 July 2022
european parliament
Audio, News, Top Stories

MEPs to debate UK stance on NI Protocol

6 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022
ESRI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lower home ownership will lead to future income poverty – ESRI

6 July 2022
Dublin Airport Queues
News

Defence Forces personnel ‘on standby’ at Dublin Airport from today

6 July 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man dead following two car collision on the N13

6 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube