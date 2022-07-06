Draws made for Donegal Ladies Championships

The draws for The Kernan Group Donegal Ladies Club Championships were held on Tuesday evening.
Defending Senior champions Glenfin have been grouped with Buncrana and Naomh Chonaill while last year’s runners up Termon are in with St Eunans, Moville and St Nauls.
This years Senior winners will receive the Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup.
The senior Championship starts the 14th August while the Intermediate gets up and runnING a week earlier on the 7th.
The full draws are below:
The Kernan Group Ladies Championship Draw
Senior Championship – 7 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Termon
2. St Eunans
3. Moville
4. St Nauls
Group 2 – 3 Teams
1. Buncrana
2. Naomh Conaill
3. Glenfin
______________________________
Intermediate Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. St Marys Convoy
2. Aodh Ruadh
3. Ardara
4. Milford
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Carndonagh
2. Gaeil Fhánada
3. Naomh Muire ÍnR
4. Robert Emmets
_________________________________
Junior A Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Glenswilly
2. Naomh Columba
3. Gaoth Dobhair
4. Dungloe
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Na Dúnaibh
2. Urris
3. Four Masters
4. Malin
___________________________________
Junior B Championship – 8 Teams
Group 1 – 4 Teams
1. Letterkenny Gaels
2. Mac Cumhaills
3. Aodh Ruadh 2
4. Buncrana 2
Group 2 – 4 Teams
1. Naomh Padraig UC
2. Termon 2
3. Kilcar
4. Red Hughs
Intermediate ,Junior A & Junior B Championship
Starting on Sunday 7th of August for Round 1
Round 2 – Sunday 14th of August
Round 3 – Sunday 21st of August
Senior Championship
Starting on Sunday 14th August for Round 1
Round 2 – Sunday 21st August
Round 3 – Sunday 4th of September