Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

The Government has faced intense scrutiny from opposition as amendments to the new defective blocks bill have been debated in the Dail this evening.

Amongst the amendments, issues with foundations not being included in the scheme and relying on building standard IS465 were raised – but those amendments were voted down by Government.

This means that at present, foundations will not be included in the scheme, and IS465 will remain as the standard for the scheme in the bill.

Debates on amendments to the new Defective Blocks Bill are expected to continue until 7:30pm this evening.