Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

The Government has faced intense scrutiny from opposition as amendments to the new defective blocks bill have been debated in the Dail this evening.

Amongst the amendments, issues with foundations not being included in the scheme and relying on building standard IS465 were raised – but those amendments were voted down by Government.

This means that at present, foundations will not be included in the scheme, and IS465 will remain as the standard for the scheme in the bill.

Debates on amendments to the new Defective Blocks Bill are expected to continue until 7:30pm this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dail mica second stage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

6 July 2022
joe_mchugh_thumbnail
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Government to lose Dail majority as McHugh votes against Mica bill

6 July 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 99 – Lisa Breslin & Paul Brown

6 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

6 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

dail mica second stage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

6 July 2022
joe_mchugh_thumbnail
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Government to lose Dail majority as McHugh votes against Mica bill

6 July 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 99 – Lisa Breslin & Paul Brown

6 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after attack and aggravated burglary in Sion Mills

6 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Strabane Police appeal after pedestrians hit in collision yesterday

6 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube