The UK bill on the Northern Ireland Protocol will be debated in the European Parliament today.

MEPs will discuss the proposed bill, which passed the second reading stage in the British House of Commons last month. If passed, it would allow the UK government to unilaterally ignore EU-UK arrangements for Northern Ireland after Brexit. And it could potentially risk a trade war between the EU and the UK.

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus says the debate on the bill is long overdue………….