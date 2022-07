Almost 1 in 3 parents are getting into debt because of back to school costs.

The latest survey from the Irish League of Credit Unions shows parents are spending 1,518 euro on secondary school children, and 1,195 euro for those at primary school.

It comes as the back-to-school allowance is set to increase by 100 euro, with school transport fees being waived.

Karen Kiernan, CEO of OneFamily representing lone parents, doesn’t believe those measures are enough……..