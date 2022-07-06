Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane Police appeal after pedestrians hit in collision yesterday

Police in Strabane are looking for information after a collision in the town yesterday, where two pedestrians were struck by a car.

They say the incident occurred in the Fountain Street area of Strabane yesterday afternoon, around a half past four.

It’s believed a white Skoda Octavia crashed into a parked car, which subsequently hit two pedestrians – one of which was carrying a child in their arms.

Police say the driver left the scene following the incident, however a police investigation resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, no insurance and no driving licence.

During the course of the arrest, two Police officers were assaulted – one officer was head butted and the other officer was struck on the face. The suspect was further arrested for two counts of assault on police.

Police say they are continuing with enquiries into the incident, and are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened – especially those with dashcam footage – to contact them via the non emergency number 101.

