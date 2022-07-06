SVP wants to reach all who need help in Donegal

Almost 1 in 3 parents are getting into debt because of back to school costs.

The latest survey from the Irish League of Credit Unions shows parents are spending 1,518 euro on secondary school children, and 1,195 euro for those at primary school.

It comes as the back-to-school allowance is set to increase by 100 euro, with school transport fees being waived.

Meanwhile, a Grant Thornton report has found people on low incomes and living in rural areas are being affected most by the Cost of Living crisis.

The St Vincent de Paul Society says the number of people seeking help continues to increase, and they are urging people in difficulty to make contact.

Cormac McCormack is local SVP president in Letterkenny.

He says they can offer help because the level of support from the community remains strong……..