Bonagee United claim Donegal Youth League title with big win

Bonagee Unitd clinched a maiden Donegal Youth League title with a 7-0 win at Drumkeen.

The Gary McGroary managed side failed to get the point they needed last week but made no mistake with a dominant display and the result was never in doubt as they led 4-0 at halftime.

Josh Maxwell fired in three goals with Caolan Fox netting twice meanwhile Josh Doherty and Connor Gallagher both grabbed one each.

The other results on Wednesday night were:

Mulroy – Fanad 0 Milford Utd 1

Gweedore Celtic 2 Drumbar 3

Keadue Rovers 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic 1