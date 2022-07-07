Derry man arrested after drugs seizure

Police in Derry say they’ve arrested a 33 year old man after seizing what they estimated to be £30,000 worth of Class B drugs.

They say the suspected Class B drugs were seized yesterday in the Asylum Road area of the city ,where local Response Policing officers were in the area dealing with an unrelated matter. While there, they observed suspicious activity, and a bag thrown from a window of an address.

Officers successfully located the bag, which contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis. With assistance from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood colleagues, a search of a nearby address was conducted where further suspected cannabis and other items was seized, and a man was arrested.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.