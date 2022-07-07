Donegal Senior & Intermediate Championship semi final line ups revealed

Only one of the four Senior Hurling Championship League fixtures scheduled for Wednesday evening went ahead with Sean MacCumhaill, Carndonagh and Aodh Ruadh all failing to field.

The top four for Senior championship are Setanta, Burt, St Eunans and Buncrana while Carndonagh, Sean MacCumhaill, Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh will contest the Intermediate semi-finals.

The one game from Wednesday saw Buncrana claim a 4-20 to 1-09 victory over Dungloe.

Buncrana will now play Setanta in the first senior semi final with the second seeing St Eunan’s and Burt doing battle.

For the Intermediate semi finals, Sean MacCumhaill will play Dungloe with the winner to face the victors of the game between Carndonagh and Aodh Ruadh in the decider.