European silver for Fintan Dewhirst

European Under-18 Athletic Championships
Jerusalem’s Hebrew University Stadium

Fintan Dewhirst got a silver medal for Ireland in the 400m Hurdles final today at the European Under-18 Athletic Championships .

Dewhirst ran a PB of 61.65 to come second behind Race winner, Elnan Aurstad,of Norway who ran 50.89 took Gold the fastest time this year at that age grade.

Fintan is a member of Tír Chonaill AC member and student at St Columba’s Comprehensive School Glenties and he took almost a second off his PB today against a top-class field

