A survey of dental costs has uncovered significant variations between counties and even surgeries in the same area.

Dublin had the highest price for a filling, costing patients 170 euro at a surgery in Blackrock, compared to 35 euro at a surgery in Donegal.

The research from the Irish Independent also found some dentists were charging double their competitors prices in Kilkenny.

Fintan Hourihane, chief executive with the Irish Dental Association, says the costs involved can have a big impact…