Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 are open for application

The Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards are back bigger than ever.

After doing online awards last year, Letterkenny Chamber is delighted to announce

that the 2022 awards are underway.

Chamber President Kristine Reynolds explains that there is great enthusiasm for the awards.

“The Chamber Business Awards is the biggest event of the year for the business community. The awards are designed to celebrate all types and sizes of business.

“In our last year in 2019 the competition was strong and there was so much energy and enthusiasm around the awards and the gala event.”

This year we have seen the return of many of our category sponsors and we are delighted to announce that our main sponsor is Eirgrid.

We have also a new media partner in Highland Radio.

This new partnership is very exciting and will enhance the awards for entrants and sponsors.”

“Our partnership with the EirGrid and Highland Radio as well as a number of new categories will bring the awards to a new level and the Chamber are proud to deliver on such a prestigious event.”

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid is this year’s awards sponsor.

Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid, Sinead Dooley said: “We are proud to be this year’s main sponsor of the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards”.

From holding the EirGrid Energy Citizens Roadshow in Letterkenny recently, it was clear to see there is a vibrant local and regional economy the Chamber is supporting, by working for the interests of businesses and contributing to a dynamic community in the northwest.”

Dooley added, “At EirGrid, we are committed to delivering a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity, now, and in the future and we understand how important this security is for local economies to continue to prosper.

“We look forward to seeing the many businesses that continue to succeed and champion

the northwest at this year’s awards.”

Fionnuala Rabbit CEO of Highland Radio, Media Partners of the 2022 Awards said,

“I am delighted that Highland Radio has the opportunity to partner with the Letterkenny Chamber for their annual business awards this year.

Like the Chamber of Commerce we work hard to champion businesses and innovators in Donegal and this is a wonderful way to celebrate both.”

Toni Forrester , Chamber CEO is encouraging businesses to apply today.

“It is so good to bring the awards back in full this year.

We have some new and exciting categories, new category sponsors as well as many others who have

supported the awards from the beginning.

We have added, in particular, a Sustainability Award and an award celebrating Business Through Irish.

The application process is done simply online. Businesses can apply for one or more categories and they just have to answer a few questions and tell us why they should win.

We also have out two special awards that are always a highlight. Business person of the Year and Hall of Fame for which we are also accepting nominations.”

Applications are open over the Summer, shortlisted finalists will be announced in September and the winners will be announced at the glittering gala event that takes place on 11th November 2022 in The Mount Errigal Hotel.

For applications go to www.letterkennychamber.com/business-awards-22