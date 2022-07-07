McConalogue urged to address crippling fuel prices for fishing sector

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue is being urged to act urgently on foot of a joint statement from Ireland’s fishing and fish producer organisations.

Several groups have come together to sign the document urging the Government to provide urgent financial supports to their industry to help them cope with the crisis of rising fuel prices and other costs.

It follows a meeting yesterday between MInister McConalogue and the various groups.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the future of the entire sector is on the line………….

The joint statement has been signed by the IFPO, IS&WFPO, the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA), the Irish Farmers’ Association aquaculture division, the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO), the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation (IIMRO), the Irish South and East Fish Producers Organisation (IS&EFPO) and Ireland’s seven Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAGs).