Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

McConalogue urged to address crippling fuel prices for fishing sector

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue is being urged to act urgently on foot of a joint statement from Ireland’s fishing and fish producer organisations.

Several groups have come together to sign the document urging the Government to provide urgent financial supports to their industry to help them cope with the crisis of rising fuel prices and other costs.

It follows a meeting yesterday between MInister McConalogue and the various groups.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the future of the entire sector is on the line………….

The joint statement has been signed by the IFPO, IS&WFPO, the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA), the Irish Farmers’ Association aquaculture division, the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO), the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation (IIMRO), the Irish South and East Fish Producers Organisation (IS&EFPO) and Ireland’s seven Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAGs).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

0
News, Top Stories

Moville chef joins forces with IDP to deliver free cookery bootcamp

7 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 July 2022
shailesh vara ni northern ireland secretary
News, Top Stories

New Northern Ireland Secretary appointed

7 July 2022
udaraspic
News, Top Stories

Udaras seeks planning permission for Bunbeg solar farm

7 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

0
News, Top Stories

Moville chef joins forces with IDP to deliver free cookery bootcamp

7 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 July 2022
shailesh vara ni northern ireland secretary
News, Top Stories

New Northern Ireland Secretary appointed

7 July 2022
udaraspic
News, Top Stories

Udaras seeks planning permission for Bunbeg solar farm

7 July 2022
Killybegs 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue urged to address crippling fuel prices for fishing sector

7 July 2022
292401504_5431891283515699_6518653585180769943_n
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 are open for application

7 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube