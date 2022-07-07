McHugh tells Dail – ‘I have to follow my gut’

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has resigned the Fine Gael party whip, eliminating the Government’s Dáil majority in the process.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of party TDs last night he believes Deputy McHugh will continue to support the coalition from the opposition benches.

It means the Government has just 79 votes to 80 on the opposition benches – though some of those support the Government on a case by case basis.

Deputy McHugh told the Dail that ultimately, he couldn’t bring himself to back the new Defective Blocks Bill………