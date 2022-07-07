Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

McHugh tells Dail – ‘I have to follow my gut’

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has resigned the Fine Gael party whip, eliminating the Government’s Dáil majority in the process.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of party TDs last night he believes Deputy McHugh will continue to support the coalition from the opposition benches.

It means the Government has just 79 votes to 80 on the opposition benches – though some of those support the Government on a case by case basis.

Deputy McHugh told the Dail that ultimately, he couldn’t bring himself to back the new Defective Blocks Bill………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Debate 2
News, Top Stories

How to watch last night’s Defectiver Blocks Bill debate

7 July 2022
ceanncomh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Opposition rejects minister’s claim that new bill offers 100% redress

7 July 2022
joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

McHugh tells Dail – ‘I have to follow my gut’

7 July 2022
dail mica second stage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

6 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Debate 2
News, Top Stories

How to watch last night’s Defectiver Blocks Bill debate

7 July 2022
ceanncomh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Opposition rejects minister’s claim that new bill offers 100% redress

7 July 2022
joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

McHugh tells Dail – ‘I have to follow my gut’

7 July 2022
dail mica second stage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest: Amendments to Mica bill voted down in Dail by Government

6 July 2022
joe_mchugh_thumbnail
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Government to lose Dail majority as McHugh votes against Mica bill

6 July 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 99 – Lisa Breslin & Paul Brown

6 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube