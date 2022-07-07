NW City Region ‘Talent Mapping’ scheme launched by two councils

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a new “talent-mapping” programme for the North-West, that aims to allow businesses to better identify talent.

The aim is to further help businesses drive investment into the region.

The cross-border collaborative project between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council will see businesses identify skill and talent needs that are required.

The project, entitled “North West City Region Talent Solutions” will work with employers to identify skills needs in the North West, and will also highlight to the public how they can use their expertise to showcase the wealth of talent already available in the region.

Businesses and employees are being asked to complete online skills surveys to help map the skills that already exist here, and identify skills employers may need in the future.

The global skills mapping platform has been developed by project partners Abodoo, using their ‘Geonostics’ innovative technology. By having real-time data intelligence on skills, skills clusters and gaps can be identified to enable both local authorities to make the right decisions to meet industry, educational and people’s needs.

Pic – Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy launching the “North West City Region Talent Solutions” Project