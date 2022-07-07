Opposition rejects minister’s claim that new bill offers 100% redress

The new Defective Blocks Bill passed through the Dail last night as dozens of amendments were voted down by the government.

This means that at present, foundations will not be included in the scheme, IS465 will remain as the standard, and there is no facility to increase the cost cap outside of the Minister choosing to do so once a year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty attacked Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien during last night’s debate – saying the amendments rejected by Government were being sought by affected homeowners……….

However Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien continued to insist that the scheme is still “greatly enhanced” – and claimed that the cost cap won’t be a barrier to 100 percent redress…………

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told the minister that while everyone acknowledges that the new scheme is an improvement on what was previously offered, but he said any suggestion that this is offers 100% redress must be rejected……….