Tyler Toland sign’s with Levante

Tyler Toland has signed with Spanish club Levante. The St.Johnston Woman has signed a two year deal with the Spanish Primera Division side. Tyler had been part of the Double winning Celtic team last season and will now focus her career in Spain

