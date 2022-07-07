Tyler Toland sign’s with Levante

Tyler Toland has signed with Spanish club Levante. The St.Johnston Woman has signed a two year deal with the Spanish Primera Division side. Tyler had been part of the Double winning Celtic team last season and will now focus her career in Spain
