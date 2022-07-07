Udaras seeks planning permission for Bunbeg solar farm

Údarás na Gaeltachta has applied for planning permission to Donegal County Council for a solar farm development at Ard na Ceapairí in Bunbeg.

The proposed works will cover 14.1 hectares, comprising solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames and all necessary ancillary development structures.

Udaras says this is a further step in the development of a very important project which is being developed in partnership with six community development organisations in Gaoth Dobhair.

The photovoltaic farm will contribute to the local economy, serve as a valuable source of income for local development groups, reduce the carbon footprint and enable the adjacent Gaoth Dobhair Business Park to move away from fossil-fuel generated energy and towards sustainability and energy independence.

Intensive preparation has gone into the planning of the solar farm – a feasibility study was conducted in 2020 and Údarás na Gaeltachta has since engaged in extensive public consultation, in partnership with local development organisations.

The gaeltacht authority concludes the concept of a “Green Gaeltacht” which emphasizes the viability and sustainability of Gaeltacht communities, has been identified as a strategic goal in its current strategy plan.

The planning application and Natura Impact Statement may be inspected at the offices of Donegal County Council.