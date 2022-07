The path is clear for Leo Varadkar to be elected Taoiseach later this year.

It’s after the DPP decided against prosecuting him for leaking a confidential GP document to a friend of his.

The Tanaiste said he was pleased with the outcome, and has always maintained allegations of wrongdoing were false.

He thanked current Taoiseach Micheal Martin, the government, party colleagues, his partner and family for their support throughout the investigation.