Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

PSNI highlight Donegal holiday scam on Facebook Marketplace

Police are urging the public to be on their guard when booking holiday accommodation after a number of victims reported they’d been duped by a Facebook Marketplace holiday accommodation scam centred on a property in Donegal.

The scam is one which was first highlighted on Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show eight weeks ago.

The scam, which first came to light in May of this year, involves the fraudulent use of images of genuine holiday accommodation in Donegal.

To date, the PSNI say they’ve received 20 reports, but it’s believed others may have fallen victim to this scam.

The criminals, using a number of different names, have placed adverts on a Facebook Marketplace for a holiday home that victims believe they have secured with deposits of between £100 to £500.

Once the victim has transferred the funds, the scammer blocks them on social media, preventing any further communication.

Police say they are also aware of a similar-type scam operating online with four reports made in relation to bogus holiday accommodation in Portrush.

Police are encouraging anyone who believes they’ve fallen victim to either of these scams, and have not reported it, to do so now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

Sharpest fall in consumer spending recorded in Donegal

8 July 2022
facebook-marketplace
News, Top Stories

PSNI highlight Donegal holiday scam on Facebook Marketplace

8 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as government considers ban on selling turf online

8 July 2022
Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured at the launch of the Campervan protocol at Rathmullan. Included in photo are Peter and Tinie Bertrand (Campervan owners from Netherlands), Amanda McNamee (Project Officer) Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems and Annmarie Conlon, Head of Economic Development (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

New code of conduct for campers launched today

8 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

Sharpest fall in consumer spending recorded in Donegal

8 July 2022
facebook-marketplace
News, Top Stories

PSNI highlight Donegal holiday scam on Facebook Marketplace

8 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as government considers ban on selling turf online

8 July 2022
Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured at the launch of the Campervan protocol at Rathmullan. Included in photo are Peter and Tinie Bertrand (Campervan owners from Netherlands), Amanda McNamee (Project Officer) Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems and Annmarie Conlon, Head of Economic Development (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

New code of conduct for campers launched today

8 July 2022
declan meehan
Audio, News, Top Stories

“I see my political future as an independent” – Meehan

8 July 2022
matt carthy
News, Top Stories

SF will table Motion of No-Confidence in the Dail

8 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube