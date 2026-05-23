Man and woman arrested on drug charges in Derry released on bail

A 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related offences in the Cityside area of Derry yesterday has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on the M2 on suspicion of drug-related offences on the same date has also been released on bail.

It’s after Officers from the PSNI’s District Support Team seized suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of around £4000 and a large sum of cash.