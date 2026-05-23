Donegal ETB request DCB support team for children

Donegal ETB has requested that a team be established to support children with defective concrete blocks.

Cllr Michael McBride, a member of Donegal County Council’s DCB Committee, says during a visit to the county last week, he put the request to housing minister James Browne.

He says that children living in such homes will find it more difficult to concentrate in school.

Cllr McBride says that the Housing Minister committed to having a response, the next time he is due to meet with the committee later this year: