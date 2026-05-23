€92,000 to Donegal projects under Lenalea Community Fund

12 Donegal projects are set to receive a share of €92,000 under the Lenalea Community Development fund.

The funding is linked to the Lenalea Windfarm, which is operated by SSE.

Organisations within 15 kilometres of the wind farm are eligible to apply for support.

In a statement, SSE says that this year, major projects include a new community sports pitch at Glenswilly National School and a drone for the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team to enhance rescue operations.

Other funding recipients include Glenswilly GAA, Cappry Rovers FC, Letterkenny Community Centre CLG, Drumkeen United AFC, Twin Towns Boxing Club, Donegal Centre for Independent Living, St Ninian’s Convoy Parish Centre, Convoy Joint National School, Glenmaquin National School, and Gairmscoil Chú Uladh.

Continuing SSE says that recipients will use this funding to deliver a variety of projects that enhance local facilities and widen access to sport, recreation, and inclusion services.