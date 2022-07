Donegal Ladies will play either Galway or Meath in the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Dublin 3-07 to 1-07 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Maxi Curran’s side led four points to one at half time and fired in three second half goals, two of which came from Karen Guthrie with the other coming from the boot of Yvonne Bonner.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell report for Highland Radio Sport…