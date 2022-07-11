Cathaoirleach hopeful ahead of special meeting on report on Buncrana house acquisitions

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney says he is hopeful that today’s special Council Meeting into an external review of the acquisition of five houses at An Crannla in Buncrana will put the matter to rest.

It’s understood the review, which was circulated to staff and members last week, finds the council acted properly, and there was no impropriety in the transaction.

The acquisition has come under scrutiny because some of the houses were subsequently found to have Mica.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney says the meeting is important and will hopefully allow the council to move forward..