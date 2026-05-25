Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

Today we dissect the dramatic fallout from the Education Minister’s visit to Donegal, alongside crucial updates on local school campaigns, sporting triumphs, and a celebration of women in agriculture.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • 🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the show with our regular glance at the front pages, tracking the stories that are dominating local and national headlines this morning.

  • 🏫 The Burke Family Confrontation: We dive into the controversial events of last Friday when members of Enoch Burke’s family cornered and challenged the Minister for Education, Hildegarde Naughton, during her school visits in Milford.

    • The Criticism: Deputy Charles Ward and Scoil Mhuire Parents’ Association member Donal Cullen voice their strong disapproval of the incident, criticising the family’s approach and highlighting the distress caused to the school communities.

    • The Defence: Enoch Burke’s mother, Martina Burke, joins Greg live on air to robustly defend her family’s actions, outlining why they felt it was necessary to confront the Minister directly over the handling of the ongoing case.

  • 🏐 Donegal Triumphs Over Kerry: Our GAA analyst Brendan Kilcoyne is in studio to look back at a massive weekend of football action, reflecting on Donegal’s tactical victory over Kerry and previewing the hot topics lined up for tonight’s DL Debate podcast.

  • 🏛️ St. Eunan’s Campus Campaign: We get a direct update from St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny following their intensive meeting with Minister Naughton on Friday. We hear how the Student Council brought the Minister face-to-face with their aging facilities as they continue their 30-year fight for a 37-classroom campus redevelopment.

  • 🚜 A Field of Her Own: Shannon Porter of The Milk Bar, Carrigans, and IFA Chair Joe Sweeney are in studio to look ahead to a fantastic community initiative. They preview the “Field of Her Own” event taking place in Carrigans this Thursday, aimed at empowering and celebrating women across the agricultural sector.

🎧 Stream the full show and hear the exclusive interviews now:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor calls for leisure centre provision to be prioritised as Buncrana Leisure Centre ranks last for refurbishment

25 May 2026
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News

Woman arrested in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

25 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

25 May 2026
Eddie Fullerton 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

25 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor calls for leisure centre provision to be prioritised as Buncrana Leisure Centre ranks last for refurbishment

25 May 2026
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News

Woman arrested in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

25 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

25 May 2026
Eddie Fullerton 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

25 May 2026
Noel Cunningham cuts the ribbon at for the Northwest Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force who opened Rowan House – A New Hub for Recovery and Community Support in Donegal. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force opens Rowan House in Letterkenny

25 May 2026
hospital
News

57 patients on trolleys across the North West this morning

25 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube