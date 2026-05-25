The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

Today we dissect the dramatic fallout from the Education Minister’s visit to Donegal, alongside crucial updates on local school campaigns, sporting triumphs, and a celebration of women in agriculture.
Inside Today’s Episode:
-
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the show with our regular glance at the front pages, tracking the stories that are dominating local and national headlines this morning.
-
🏫 The Burke Family Confrontation: We dive into the controversial events of last Friday when members of Enoch Burke’s family cornered and challenged the Minister for Education, Hildegarde Naughton, during her school visits in Milford.
-
The Criticism: Deputy Charles Ward and Scoil Mhuire Parents’ Association member Donal Cullen voice their strong disapproval of the incident, criticising the family’s approach and highlighting the distress caused to the school communities.
-
The Defence: Enoch Burke’s mother, Martina Burke, joins Greg live on air to robustly defend her family’s actions, outlining why they felt it was necessary to confront the Minister directly over the handling of the ongoing case.
-
-
🏐 Donegal Triumphs Over Kerry: Our GAA analyst Brendan Kilcoyne is in studio to look back at a massive weekend of football action, reflecting on Donegal’s tactical victory over Kerry and previewing the hot topics lined up for tonight’s DL Debate podcast.
-
🏛️ St. Eunan’s Campus Campaign: We get a direct update from St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny following their intensive meeting with Minister Naughton on Friday. We hear how the Student Council brought the Minister face-to-face with their aging facilities as they continue their 30-year fight for a 37-classroom campus redevelopment.
-
🚜 A Field of Her Own: Shannon Porter of The Milk Bar, Carrigans, and IFA Chair Joe Sweeney are in studio to look ahead to a fantastic community initiative. They preview the “Field of Her Own” event taking place in Carrigans this Thursday, aimed at empowering and celebrating women across the agricultural sector.
🎧 Stream the full show and hear the exclusive interviews now:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download