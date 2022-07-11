Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Meeting adjourned as gardai investigate claims of stolen phone

The special council meeting to discuss the report into five houses in Buncrana has been adjourned until next Monday.

The meeting was adjourned five times due to a number of disruptions.

We understand Gardai have been called on foot of a claim that a phone belonging to Cllr Gary Doherty has been taken by another person and removed from the chamber. Before the meeting adjourned, Cllr Doherty told members the phone has confidential and private information and emails on it.

He asked what more must happen for action to be taken, telling the meeting he is at the end of his tether.

He told Highland Radio News no-one should have to see gardai called to their place of work………..

Earlier, the council was told that there is no evidence of corruption in the its purchase of five houses at An Crannla in Buncrana, some of which were found to have deleterious materials in their blocks.

Auditors BDO, who were commissioned by the council to carry out an independent review, presented their report last week, and it’s being discussed at a special meeting this afternoon.

Members welcomed the report’s findings, but Cllr Frank Brearty rejected them, repeated a number of allegations and called on the Chief Executive and a number of other officials to resign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

special meeting july 11
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting adjourned as gardai investigate claims of stolen phone

11 July 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 11th

11 July 2022
vaccine1]
Audio, News, Top Stories

McCauley says second Covid boosters should be targetted

11 July 2022
carndonagh-psc
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD councillors welcome An Crannla report

11 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

special meeting july 11
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting adjourned as gardai investigate claims of stolen phone

11 July 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 11th

11 July 2022
vaccine1]
Audio, News, Top Stories

McCauley says second Covid boosters should be targetted

11 July 2022
carndonagh-psc
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD councillors welcome An Crannla report

11 July 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Special council meeting being briefed on An Crannla report

11 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube