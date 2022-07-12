Bus Eireann to provide two extra Donegal to Dublin buses

Bus Eireann has announced that they will be adding two extra daily services between County Donegal and Dublin.
The announcement comes after weeks of cancelled bus services between Donegal Town and the capital, with many also complaining of buses not having enough seats available.
Bus Eireann say an extra Route 30 bus between Donegal Town and Dublin will be added, with an additional return service. This bus will depart Donegal Town at 10.00am seven days a week, arriving in Dublin Airport at 1.15pm and in the city centre by 1.35pm. This express service will stop at Ballyshannon, Enniskillen, Cavan and Virginia en route.
The additional return service between Dublin and Donegal Town will leave Busáras at 3.30pm, arriving to Donegal at 7.30pm, stopping at Dublin Airport, Virginia, Cavan, Butlersbridge, Belturbet, Derrylin, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Belleek and Ballyshannon.
An additional X32 express service between Letterkenny and Dublin will also be added, leaving Letterkenny station at 10.30am seven days a week, arriving in Dublin Airport at 1.40pm and to the city centre at 2.00pm. The express service will stop at Lifford, Strabane, Omagh and Monaghan en route.
The additional daily return service between Dublin and Letterkenny will leave Busáras at 3.35pm, stopping at Dublin Airport, Monaghan, Omagh, Strabane and Lifford on the way to Letterkenny.
Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann said:
“With these additional services, Expressway will be operating 46 trips a day between Dublin and County Donegal. We have seen strong demand over recent months and are pleased to be able to respond and increase capacity to our customers along these important routes,” “We have been operating 98% of services in recent weeks and are running an information campaign advising customers how best to manage their journey with us.”
“People intending to travel are strongly advised to book in advance, online at expressway.ie. On the Donegal services, most people are now booking ahead. This guarantees a seat on board for everyone who books online and turns up five minutes before departure. Now you can book online with a Free Travel Pass. Booking online also means that in the unfortunate event of a service disruption, you will receive a direct email a number of hours in advance, allowing time to make alternative arrangements”