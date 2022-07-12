Bus Eireann to provide two extra Donegal to Dublin buses

Bus Eireann has announced that they will be adding two extra daily services between County Donegal and Dublin.

The announcement comes after weeks of cancelled bus services between Donegal Town and the capital, with many also complaining of buses not having enough seats available.

Bus Eireann say an extra Route 30 bus between Donegal Town and Dublin will be added, with an additional return service. This bus will depart Donegal Town at 10.00am seven days a week, arriving in Dublin Airport at 1.15pm and in the city centre by 1.35pm. This express service will stop at Ballyshannon, Enniskillen, Cavan and Virginia en route.

The additional return service between Dublin and Donegal Town will leave Busáras at 3.30pm, arriving to Donegal at 7.30pm, stopping at Dublin Airport, Virginia, Cavan, Butlersbridge, Belturbet, Derrylin, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Belleek and Ballyshannon.

An additional X32 express service between Letterkenny and Dublin will also be added, leaving Letterkenny station at 10.30am seven days a week, arriving in Dublin Airport at 1.40pm and to the city centre at 2.00pm. The express service will stop at Lifford, Strabane, Omagh and Monaghan en route.

The additional daily return service between Dublin and Letterkenny will leave Busáras at 3.35pm, stopping at Dublin Airport, Monaghan, Omagh, Strabane and Lifford on the way to Letterkenny.

Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann said: