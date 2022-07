A Donegal woman who lost her baggage two weeks ago after a family holiday has been left frustrated after the lack of communication from Dublin Airport.

Linfy flew from Doha to Dublin on June 30th and arrived in Terminal one to find that her luggage had been lost.

This comes at a time where Dublin Airport has come under pressure due to long delays and cancelled flights.

Speaking on today’s nine til noon show Linfy said it was a frustrating experience.