Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai renew appeal for information into fatal collision near Newtowncunningham

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the N13, Newtowncunningham
to Letterkenny Road on Tuesday, July 5.

The collision involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10:50pm on that date.

A man in his early 70’s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A man in his 40’s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this collision to contact us.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who had a dash cam are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bogus caller
News, Top Stories

People warned over bogus callers operating in Donegal

12 July 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Substantial sum of money stolen from house near Buncrana

12 July 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Man struck by car in hit and run near Carndonagh

12 July 2022
Garda-accident
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information into fatal collision near Newtowncunningham

12 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bogus caller
News, Top Stories

People warned over bogus callers operating in Donegal

12 July 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Substantial sum of money stolen from house near Buncrana

12 July 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Man struck by car in hit and run near Carndonagh

12 July 2022
Garda-accident
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information into fatal collision near Newtowncunningham

12 July 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman frustrated over loss of luggage two weeks ago

12 July 2022
tv (1)
Entertainment, News

Seagulls have had more than your chips

12 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube