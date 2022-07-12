Gardai renew appeal for information into fatal collision near Newtowncunningham

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the N13, Newtowncunningham

to Letterkenny Road on Tuesday, July 5.

The collision involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10:50pm on that date.

A man in his early 70’s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A man in his 40’s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this collision to contact us.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who had a dash cam are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.