Glee as Lea Michele set to play leading role in Funny Girl on Broadway

Image: @leamichele on Instagram

Lea Michele, better known as Rachel Berry from Glee, has taken to Instagram to announce she has landed her dream role of Fanny Brice on Broadway.

Long time fans of Michele are well aware of her dream to play this role – a dream shared with her famed character from the musical series.

The actress wrote:

“A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL

 

12 July 2022
