Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Increase in military spending “beggars belief” – PBP

Ramping up military spending is “beggars belief” in the middle of a housing and cost of living crisis.

That’s according to People Before Profit, as the government plans to increase defence spending from 1.1 billion euro to 1.5 billion by 2028.

Representative body RACO has welcomed the increase, but adds there is little for their members to get excited about.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett thinks there should be more of a focus towards paying members of the Defence Forces – if spending is to be increased at all:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lea michelle
Entertainment, News

Glee as Lea Michele set to play leading role in Funny Girl on Broadway

12 July 2022
NASA soace
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

NASA publish deepest look into universe humans have ever seen

12 July 2022
Irish Army
Audio, News, Top Stories

Increase in military spending “beggars belief” – PBP

12 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach expects new turf regulations by end of this week

12 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lea michelle
Entertainment, News

Glee as Lea Michele set to play leading role in Funny Girl on Broadway

12 July 2022
NASA soace
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

NASA publish deepest look into universe humans have ever seen

12 July 2022
Irish Army
Audio, News, Top Stories

Increase in military spending “beggars belief” – PBP

12 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach expects new turf regulations by end of this week

12 July 2022
tv call out
Entertainment, News

Donegal singletons wanted for new TV show

12 July 2022
bus eireann expressway
News, Top Stories

Bus Eireann to provide two extra Donegal to Dublin buses

12 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube