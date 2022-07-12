Increase in military spending “beggars belief” – PBP

Ramping up military spending is “beggars belief” in the middle of a housing and cost of living crisis.

That’s according to People Before Profit, as the government plans to increase defence spending from 1.1 billion euro to 1.5 billion by 2028.

Representative body RACO has welcomed the increase, but adds there is little for their members to get excited about.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett thinks there should be more of a focus towards paying members of the Defence Forces – if spending is to be increased at all: