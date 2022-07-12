Man struck by car in hit and run near Carndonagh

Gardaí in Carndonagh are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the Moville Road, Carndonagh (approx. 1 KM

from Carndonagh town) in the early hours of Sunday July 10 at approx 3.40am.

A man was crossing the road when he was struck by a dark coloured car.

The car did not remain at the scene but instead travelled onwards in the direction of Carndonagh.

The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to receive

treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any relevant information to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074- 9320540.

They also appeal to anybody who had a dash cam and who travelled on the Carndonagh to Moville Road between

3.30am and 4am, to make the footage available to Gardaí.