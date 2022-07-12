Na Mooneys to Headline 2022 Festival of Golf in Donegal

Donegal County Council today announced that Na Mooneys will headline the Donegal Festival of Golf on 19th August in the gorgeous surrounds of Na Dúnaibh GAA pitch.

This festival is being hosted by Donegal County Council as part of the prestigious Irish Legends Golf Tournament and in association with the McGinley Foundation on the 19- 20 August.

Na Mooneys are an Irish folk music family from Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal, who formed in 2013. The band is made up of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her siblings Anna and Gearóid along with Mairéad’s nephew, Ciarán Ó Maonaigh.

Mairéad is a household name among Irish music fans as a leading member of the band Altan and has been called Ireland’s ‘Queen of Trad’. The very mention of her name evokes everything that we love about traditional Irish music. It is not surprising that Na Mooneys have become known as one of the most talented musical families in Ireland.

Na Mooneys will be accompanied on stage by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Nia Ní Bheirn, and Manus Lunny. Donegal artist, Declan Mc Clafferty will be the support act for the evening.

Speaking about the festival, Cllr. Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said: “I am delighted that Donegal will enjoy this Festival of Golf in August, and very proud to give both established and emerging artists this platform to showcase their talents. Events like this are crucial to our local economy and help boost the profile of tourism in Donegal. Alongside the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation in Rosapenna, this will create new and exciting reasons to visit Donegal.”

The event is free, and tickets will be released on Monday 25th July, tickets will need to be booked in advance at www.govisitdonegal.com