People warned over bogus callers operating in Donegal

People in Donegal are being warned to be on the lookout for  bogus callers after a woman in Moville was targeted.

Gardaí in Moville recently received a report from a lady in relation to bogus callers.

Three men arrived at her home on July 5th at 12.30pm and started to cut trees.

She had not employed the men to do this work.

They were asking for €2000 in order to complete the work.

A neighbour stepped in to assist the lady and the men then explained that they had the incorrect address but still requested €200 from the lady for work they had started.

No money was paid to them and they left the area.

The men were travelling in a UK registered
white van.

 

