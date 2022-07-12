Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police warning of traffic disruptions as Twelfth parades take place

The PSNI are warning people of traffic disruption across Northern Ireland today as Twelfth of July demonstrations take place across the region.

The main County Derry event is in Limavady, with parades taking place in Derry City before and afterwards.

In Derry, the main morning parade leaves from Clooney in the Waterside at approximately 8am, proceeding to Bishop Street in the cityside, via Craigavon Bridge, and returns to Limavady Road for transportation to the Limavady demonstrations. The main evening parade will take place in the city leaving from Clooney in the Waterside at approximately 5pm, and proceeding to Bishop Street, via Craigavon Bridge.

Drivers should be aware of some delays and diversions regarding these parades when travelling through the city.

There will also be feeder and return parades in Strabane, Sion Mills, Newtownstewart, Castlederg, Donemana, Artigarvan and Plumbridge between 8am and 11.30am, and between 5pm and 8pm. Please follow any diversions in place.

As well as the Limavady demonstration, there are events in 17 other areas across Northern Ireland, including Omagh, Aughnacloy and Ennniskillen, with feeder parades in numerous nearby towns and villages.

