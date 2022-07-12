Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pubic appeal for missing Letterkenny man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old Anthony (Tony) Boyle who went missing from his home in Killylastin, Letterkenny this morning, (Tuesday 12th July 2022)

It is understood Anthony left his home at approximately 9.30am this morning.

Anthony is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He is bald and has brown eyes. When last seen, Anthony was wearing a dark grey/black coat and a beige hat.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

