Substantial sum of money stolen from house near Buncrana

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating after a substantial sum of money was stolen from a house in the Ludden area of Buncrana.

The burglary occurred on Thursday July 7 between the hours of 7.30am and 7.45pm.

It is believed that entry may have been gained to the property through an unsecured rear window.

A substantial sum of cash was stolen from the house during
the course of the burglary.

The house in question is situated along the Main road into Buncrana town, coming from the direction of Fahan.

We appeal to anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on the date in question to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074- 9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on
1800 666 111.

