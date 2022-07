On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Joe Devenney and Conor McMenamin who set up Crolly Distillery with Kieran Davis.

The Letterkenny-based businessmen moved on site in 2018 and began producing the first casks of whiskey in 2020.

The distillery opened the doors of its visitor centre to the public on Monday, July 4th.

Listen back here: